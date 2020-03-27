Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Brutus celebrating one year since their latest album with new single, 'Sand'

The video was shot pre-lockdown.
Published: 12:10 pm, March 27, 2020
The Belgian trio initially recorded the song for 'Nest', released last year, and it comes with an accompanying video created from live footage of their last show in Ghent just four weeks ago.

The band explain: "If we want to share awesome moments like these again in the near future, we all need to take responsibility about the COVID-19 virus. Stay at home, stay in your Nest, so we can share moments like these again soon."

Check it out below.

