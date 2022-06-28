Brutus are back with a new song, and news of a UK tour

Watch

They're coming over for a few dates later this year.

Brutus are back with a new song.

'Dust' is the first new music from the band since 2020 standalone track 'Sand', and it arrives alongside news of a UK headline tour for November.

The band say of the song: "‘DUST’ was born out of the frustration of having friends with demands and expectations that were way too high. It’s a song about being at breaking point; pissed off about everything and everyone. ‘DUST’ is honest, direct and unfiltered. It’s a very special and personal song for us, which is why we wanted this to be the first new song for people to hear."

Check out the new song below, and catch the band live at the following:



NOVEMBER

16 - The Fleece – Bristol (UK)

17 - Rebellion – Manchester (UK)

18 - Audio – Glasgow (UK)

19 - Lending Room – Leeds (UK)

21 - Patterns – Brighton (UK)

22 - The Garage – London (UK)