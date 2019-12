On tour

They're coming over in April.

Published: 1:35 pm, December 12, 2019

Brutus have announced a short UK headline tour.

Their only headline dates for 2020, the Belgian three-piece will perform dates in Leeds, Bristol and London in support of their recent album, 'Nest'.

The details are:



APRIL

22 The Brudenell Social Club – Leeds

23 The Fleece - Bristol

24 The Garage – London

Tickets are on sale now.