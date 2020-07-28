Subscribe to Upset
Watch

It was recorded in their hometown.
Published: 9:28 pm, July 28, 2020
Brutus are going to release a new live album later this year.

Due for release on 23rd October via Hassle Records, 'Live In Ghent' was recorded in their hometown in front of a sold-out 750 fans.

"When the real world went into lockdown, early March 2020, a year of live music disappeared before our eyes," the group explain. "Going on tour, playing festivals, watching bands, it’s all gone. It was as hard for us as it has been for everybody involved in live music.

"As a remedy, we took the time to look back on what we had already done and collected the footage we had of our previous shows. Painful and healing at the same time. That’s when we stumbled upon the recordings of our show at Handelsbeurs in Ghent, May 2019. A hometown show we fully recorded and filmed after a period of touring, in front of all our family and friends.

"We know it’s just a recording and not even close to the real feeling we had on stage or the energy we got back from the crowd in the room, but looking back, almost a year later, we feel absolutely proud about that show."

Check out a teaser below.

