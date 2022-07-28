Coming soon

Published: 1:29 pm, July 28, 2022

Brutus have announced their new album, 'Unison Life'.

Their third full-length, the record is set for release on 21st October via Hassle Records / Sargent House, preceded by new single 'Liar'.

Vocalist / drummer Stefanie Mannaerts says of the track: "When things get a bit more difficult or when relationships demand too much energy, I choose to avoid confronting things, or just lie about it for the sake of keeping the peace. At that point it just seems like the easy thing to do so that nobody gets hurt. But in the long run, those well-intentioned lies will catch up with you, and the peace you thought you'd found turns out to be an illusion."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour later this year:



NOVEMBER

16th - Bristol, The Fleece

17th - Manchester, Rebellion

18th - Glasgow, Audio

19th - Leeds, Lending Room

21st - Brighton, Patterns

22nd - London, The Garage