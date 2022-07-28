Subscribe to Upset
Check out their new single 'Liar'.
Published: 1:29 pm, July 28, 2022
Brutus have announced their new album, 'Unison Life'.

Their third full-length, the record is set for release on 21st October via Hassle Records / Sargent House, preceded by new single 'Liar'.

Vocalist / drummer Stefanie Mannaerts says of the track: "When things get a bit more difficult or when relationships demand too much energy, I choose to avoid confronting things, or just lie about it for the sake of keeping the peace. At that point it just seems like the easy thing to do so that nobody gets hurt. But in the long run, those well-intentioned lies will catch up with you, and the peace you thought you'd found turns out to be an illusion."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour later this year:

NOVEMBER
16th - Bristol, The Fleece
17th - Manchester, Rebellion
18th - Glasgow, Audio
19th - Leeds, Lending Room
21st - Brighton, Patterns
22nd - London, The Garage

