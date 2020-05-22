Coming soon

“The album came out like magic,” frontman Ollie Baxxter says.

Published: 11:14 am, May 22, 2020

Broadside have announced their new album, 'Into The Raging Sea'.

Set to be released on 24th July via SharpTone Records, the record's already been teased with recent single 'Foolish Believer', and now we have follow-up 'The Raging Sea' too - give it a listen below.

“The album came out like magic,” frontman Ollie Baxxter says. “I’m not trying to impress or keep up with the hype. I wasn’t under any pressure. We just wrote an album without knowing what it would turn into. All of the people I’ve idolized always say songs just flowed out of them, not because they wanted them to necessarily, but because they had to. Up until recently, that didn’t feel realistic for me. I didn’t think I was capable of creating art with that pureness of spirit.”

He adds: “From the very beginning, my attitude was: I don’t have shit to look forward to and everything behind me is trash, so I’m going to make myself the hero of my own story. I’ve always known struggle. As I get older, it’s more mental than physical, but it’s always there. I’m going to keep this thing going. And right now, I’m on a high.”

The tracklisting reads:



1. The Raging Sea

2. Foolish Believer

3. Overdramatic

4. Nights Alone

5. Heavenly

6. Clarity

7. Dancing On The Ceiling (With You)

8. Seasons

9. Breathe You In

10. The Setting Sun

11. Burning At Both Ends