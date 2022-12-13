Bob Vylan, Cavetown, and Beabadoobee among acts set for intimate BRITs Week 2023 gigs

Live

The shows will take place around The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard on 11th February, with proceeds going to support War Child's work with children affected by conflict.

Published: 2:04 pm, December 13, 2022

BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child will return in 2023 with a series of gigs featuring some of the biggest names in music.

The shows will take place around The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard on 11th February, with proceeds going to support War Child's work with children affected by conflict.

So far, the lineup for BRITs Week 2023 has been announced and includes acts such as Bob Vylan, Cavetown, and Beabadoobee. More acts will be announced in January.

BRITs Week is produced by AEG Presents, BPI, and War Child, and sponsored by Mastercard. Tickets for the shows will be available in a War Child pre-sale starting on 15th December, and on general sale starting on 16th December. Fans can also enter a prize draw to win tickets by making a donation to War Child.

Austen Cruickshank, Senior Live Music Manager at War Child, said: "We are thrilled to be working with BPI, AEG and Mastercard once again on another BRITs Week series. The 2023 shows feel particularly special for us as we also celebrate our 30th anniversary as a charity and look back on everything we have been able to do for children affected by conflict around the world, thanks to the unwavering energy and passion of the music industry. With conflict rates on the rise, and more children at risk, our work as a charity is truly never more needed so we are excited to bring this amazing roster of talent to some incredible venues across London and the UK, to create more unforgettable music moments and raise much needed funds to support our work now, and for the future."

Maggie Crowe OBE, BPI's Director of Events & Charities, added: "Announcing this brilliant line up with more names joining the class of BRITs Week 2023 early in the New Year is just joyous. Music is therapy for the soul and listening to amazing artists perform at intimate venues across the UK will be a highlight of 2023 for fans. The BRITs Week shows are a true celebration of British music, and we are so grateful for the talent that is supporting War Child, a charity that has been at the heart of the UK music industry for over 30 years."

The line-up so far reads:



JANUARY

31 - Raw Power Management Presents The Hunna - Lafayette, London



FEBRUARY

01 - Metronomy - HERE at Outernet, London

02 - Years & Years - HERE at Outernet, London

03 - Beabadoobee - Lafayette, London

03 - Kojey Radical - XOYO, London

04 - Cavetown - Omeara, London

05 - The Snuts - Stereo, Glasgow

07 - easy life - Trinity Centre, Bristol

07 - Sea Girls - 100 Club, London

09 - Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

10 - Rina Sawayama - Lafayette, London

10 - Bob Vylan - Omeara, London

