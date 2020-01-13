The shortlists for the Brit Awards 2020 are out, and Bring Me The Horizon are up for Best Group

News

Winners will be unveiled next month.

Published: 11:31 am, January 13, 2020

The nominations are out for this year's Brit Awards, including Bring Me The Horizon for Best Group.

Dave and Lewis Capaldi lead the (very male) nominations with four each, followed by Mabel and Stormzy with three, and Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka with two.

Bring Me are up against Coldplay, Foals, D-Block Europe and Bastille for the Group award, with winners broadcast on ITV on Tuesday 18th February, from The O2 Arena in London.

The shortlist, in full, reads:



Group of the year

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille



Female solo artist

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia



Male solo artist

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy



New artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender



Song

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Tom Walker – Just You and I

Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop



International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo



International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, the Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone



Album of the year

Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line