Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

The shortlists for the Brit Awards 2020 are out, and Bring Me The Horizon are up for Best Group

Winners will be unveiled next month. 
Published: 11:31 am, January 13, 2020
The shortlists for the Brit Awards 2020 are out, and Bring Me The Horizon are up for Best Group

The nominations are out for this year's Brit Awards, including Bring Me The Horizon for Best Group.

Dave and Lewis Capaldi lead the (very male) nominations with four each, followed by Mabel and Stormzy with three, and Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka with two.

Bring Me are up against Coldplay, Foals, D-Block Europe and Bastille for the Group award, with winners broadcast on ITV on Tuesday 18th February, from The O2 Arena in London.

The shortlist, in full, reads:

Group of the year
Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me the Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille

Female solo artist
Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia

Male solo artist
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy

New artist
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender

Song
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Tom Walker – Just You and I
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, the Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone

Album of the year
Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Tickets for Slipknot's UK Knotfest all-dayer go on general sale later this week
Counterfeit. have dropped a video for their new single, 'The New Insane'
Code Orange have announced their new album 'Underneath', and unleashed its title-track
Bring Me The Horizon have released a new t-shirt to raise money for the Australian Bushfire crisis
Sylosis are teasing their upcoming fifth album with new single, 'Calcified'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing