The shortlists for the Brit Awards 2020 are out, and Bring Me The Horizon are up for Best Group

The nominations are out for this year's Brit Awards, including Bring Me The Horizon for Best Group.
Dave and Lewis Capaldi lead the (very male) nominations with four each, followed by Mabel and Stormzy with three, and Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka with two.
Bring Me are up against Coldplay, Foals, D-Block Europe and Bastille for the Group award, with winners broadcast on ITV on Tuesday 18th February, from The O2 Arena in London.
The shortlist, in full, reads:
Group of the year
Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me the Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Female solo artist
Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Male solo artist
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
New artist
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Tom Walker – Just You and I
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, the Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Album of the year
Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line