Listen

Bring Me The Horizon have unleashed their new single 'Teardrops'

Oli says it's "some of the best work we’ve ever done".
Published: 10:56 am, October 23, 2020
Bring Me The Horizon have released their new single 'Teardrops'.

It's a cut from their surprise new EP, 'POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR', due 30th October. The nine-track release also includes 2019's Death Stranding soundtrack contribution 'Ludens', 'Parasite Eve' and last month's YUNGBLUD collab 'Obey'.

Oli Sykes says: “It is my favourite song off the record. I’m so excited to get this single out, it feels like a classic Bring Me The Horizon tune but without it feeling like anything we’ve done before. I feel like Teardrops is some of the best work we’ve ever done, musically and lyrically as whole."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in September 2021.

