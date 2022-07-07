Watch

"Everyone is recovering from something," says Oli.

Published: 12:11 pm, July 07, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon have released a new single, 'sTraNgeRs'.

The track is the latest to be released from their 'POST HUMAN' series, and it arrives alongside a video that in part inspired by stories shared by fans.

Oli says: "The song came out of a long writing trip in LA, and as soon as the lyric ‘we’re just a room full of strangers’ came it took on such a deeper double meaning - how it would feel to be performing it live as that’s what it is... all strangers connecting on this mad level... and that it was like rehab...

"Coming out of lockdown and the pandemic, everyone is recovering from something and I’m so aware that so many people struggle daily with differing traumas, and just wanted to stress that they’re not in this alone… and we’re a community here to help each other."

Check out the new single below.