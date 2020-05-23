Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

Bring Me The Horizon are going to release their new single 'Parasite Eve' next month

Oli's dropped the news on Insta.
Published: 10:50 pm, May 26, 2020
Bring Me The Horizon are going to release their new single 'Parasite Eve' next month

Bring Me The Horizon are going to release their new single 'Parasite Eve' next month.

The band - who released their sixth album 'amo' last year - have revealed the news after loads of teasing including snippets from the studio.

In frontman Oli Sykes' latest Insta post, he cam be seen wearing a sweater that says Parasite Eve, along with the caption: “Thank u very much Cameron for my parasite eve sweater diggin the crop. Our new song will be out June 10th oh shit.”

Keep an eye out for more info soon, and check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

thank u very much Cameron for my parasite eve sweater diggin the crop Our new song will be out June 10th oh shit

A post shared by Oliver Sykes (@olobersykes) on

Everything going on in rock, right now.
LIFE have revealed a brand new IDLES remix of their latest single, 'Switching On'
Watch Yungblud perform 'Weird' for Radio 1's Big Weekend
Twenty One Pilots have dropped a new version of their lockdown single, 'Level Of Concern'
Joyce Manor have announced a new album of early material, and it's out on Friday
Leeds supergroup Magick Mountain highlight local venues' fundraising efforts
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing