News

Oli's dropped the news on Insta.

Published: 10:50 pm, May 26, 2020

Bring Me The Horizon are going to release their new single 'Parasite Eve' next month.

The band - who released their sixth album 'amo' last year - have revealed the news after loads of teasing including snippets from the studio.

In frontman Oli Sykes' latest Insta post, he cam be seen wearing a sweater that says Parasite Eve, along with the caption: “Thank u very much Cameron for my parasite eve sweater diggin the crop. Our new song will be out June 10th oh shit.”

Keep an eye out for more info soon, and check out the post below.