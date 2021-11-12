Bring Me The Horizon are hosting a one-off festival in Malta next year

Festivals

Published: 4:13 pm, November 12, 2021

Bring Me The Horizon are hosting a one-off festival in Malta.

Taking place from 26th-30th May, the event will feature a line-up curated by the band, plus pool party takeovers, boat parties, a full live show and an exclusive retrospective set from the band, alongside a number of club nights.

Oli Sykes explains: "We’re buzzing to be hosting a Bring Me The Horizon themed Festival in Malta next year, coming up with as much madness as you’d expect from a fully metal, rock festival. As well as our headline set we’re also going to be doing a special throwback set with some songs we haven’t played for years, and have an insane line up of friends and guests coming out to perform too. It’s basically going to be the greatest weekend ever."

Visit pollen.co for more information.