Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Wage War, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello and more.
Order a copy
November 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Bring Me The Horizon are hosting a one-off festival in Malta next year

It'll feature "an insane line up of friends and guests", says Oli.
Published: 4:13 pm, November 12, 2021
Bring Me The Horizon are hosting a one-off festival in Malta next year

Bring Me The Horizon are hosting a one-off festival in Malta.

Taking place from 26th-30th May, the event will feature a line-up curated by the band, plus pool party takeovers, boat parties, a full live show and an exclusive retrospective set from the band, alongside a number of club nights.

Oli Sykes explains: "We’re buzzing to be hosting a Bring Me The Horizon themed Festival in Malta next year, coming up with as much madness as you’d expect from a fully metal, rock festival. As well as our headline set we’re also going to be doing a special throwback set with some songs we haven’t played for years, and have an insane line up of friends and guests coming out to perform too. It’s basically going to be the greatest weekend ever."

Visit pollen.co for more information. 

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Proper. nod to At The Drive-In and Paramore with their new track, 'Red, White and Blue'
Code Orange are back with a new single, 'Out For Blood'
As It Is have dropped their new single 'I MISS 2003', and announced a new album
Bullet For My Valentine: "It's a far more confident, aggressive, mature, assertive band now"
Korn have confirmed details of their new album, 'Requiem'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing