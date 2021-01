On tour

It's gonna be in Hull - tickets for the new show go on sale on 1st February.

Published: 8:38 pm, January 21, 2021 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Bring Me The Horizon have added an extra date to their upcoming UK tour.

Already set to play huge dates in Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham and London, they'll now kick off the run on 20th September at Hull's Bonus Arena.



The full list of dates now reads:

September

20 HULL Bonus Arena

21 GLASGOW SSE HYDRO

22 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

24 SHEFFIELD Fly DSA Arena

25 BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

26 LONDON The O2

Tickets for the new show go on sale on 1st February.