Bring Me The Horizon have dropped their brand new track, 'Parasite Eve'

It's taken from a series of EPs that will arrive over the coming months.
Published: 8:44 pm, June 25, 2020
Bring Me The Horizon have dropped their brand new track, 'Parasite Eve'.

Taken from a series of EPs that will arrive over the coming months, the track was produced by frontman Oli Sykes and band-member Jordan Smith, with additional production work from Doom and Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon.

Oli says on the track, “Parasite Eve came from an idea to write a survival horror song, but as the pandemic started to develop, the parallels were so similar it felt so close to the bone we decided to shelve it. As time went on, we started to feel how relevant it was and that instead of shying from it, that we should address the dark side, embrace it and process what’s going on… Parasite Eve is our message of hope, wrapped in sadness and anger.”

You can check out the track, and a making of video, below.

