Bring Me The Horizon have dropped a new single ahead of their UK headline tour

“‘DiE4u’ is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t kick," Oli explains.
Published: 10:54 am, September 17, 2021
Bring Me The Horizon have dropped their new single, ‘DiE4u’.

The release marks the next stage of their ‘Post Human’ EP series, and arrives alongside a video shot in Kiev and directed by frontman Oli Sykes.

Oli explains: “‘DiE4u’ is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t kick. I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what’s important. The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realisation to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself. It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the UK next week.

