Published: 3:20 pm, January 10, 2020

Bring Me The Horizon have released a new t-shirt to raise money for the Australian Bushfire crisis.

The band explain: "Our hearts break as we continue to see the Australian Bushfires rage across the country and the effects this is having on local communities and wildlife. We have the utmost appreciation for those firefighters, volunteers and wildlife rescue teams showing unbelievable courage and compassion, even putting other lives before their own.

"Australia, we love you and have created this t-shirt available on pre-order with 100% of the profits going to charities rescuing, treating and protecting wildlife and their communities."

The shirt costs £30, with proceeds going to Wildlife Victoria, Adelaide Koala Rescue, Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park and Country Fire Authority - Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

Visit the band's online store, horizonsupply.co for more information.