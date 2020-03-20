Bring Me The Horizon are sharing videos from isolation

Watch

They're documenting progress as they write and record a new album.

Published: 8:35 am, March 26, 2020 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Bring Me The Horizon are sharing videos, documenting progress as they write and record a new album from self-isolation.

An Instagram post from frontman Oli Sykes confirms that the band had been in the studio working on something new amid the current coronavirus outbreak, though they had to "abandon everything" as the situation worsened.

“We’ve been isolating since & are all well.. so here’s our plan," he explains. "We are going to continue to write at home & even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record.”

With videographer Brian Cox and band member Jordan Fish relocating to Sheffield with Sykes, there's an intention to involve fans in the progress, with live streams, chats and updates.

You can check out Oli's update, plus some of the video diaries, below.