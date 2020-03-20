Bring Me The Horizon are sharing videos from isolation

Bring Me The Horizon are sharing videos, documenting progress as they write and record a new album from self-isolation.
An Instagram post from frontman Oli Sykes confirms that the band had been in the studio working on something new amid the current coronavirus outbreak, though they had to "abandon everything" as the situation worsened.
“We’ve been isolating since & are all well.. so here’s our plan," he explains. "We are going to continue to write at home & even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record.”
With videographer Brian Cox and band member Jordan Fish relocating to Sheffield with Sykes, there's an intention to involve fans in the progress, with live streams, chats and updates.
You can check out Oli's update, plus some of the video diaries, below.
View this post on Instagram
✨hey world hope everyone is coping with the quarantine o.k, shit is upside down right now.. we were working on BMTH8 in the studio and obviously we had to abandon everything. We’ve been isolating since & are all well.. so here’s our plan. @jordanfish86 and our videographer @brian_c0x are travelling down to Sheffield to isolate with me, we are going to continue to write at home & even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record. & we want to involve you in the whole process- so from tonight, we will be sending constant updates of our progress, doing live chats and streams with you guys.. hopefully to bring a bit of joy & light to you guys in these dark times. Stay tuned, stay safe wash your hands & try & beat my face mask by @fabulousbeasts_ ✨ #isolationinnovation