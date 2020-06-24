Coming soon

Originally planned for 10th June, the track was held back in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Published: 9:17 am, June 24, 2020

Bring Me The Horizon are set to release their new single 'Parasite Eve' this week.

“Some of you know we were planning on releasing a new track this week,” frontman Oli Sykes said in an Instagram post at the time. “But with the incredible movement that is taking place currently we don’t feel comfortable releasing & promoting anything that takes the focus off what’s important right now.”

Now, it's set to appear on Thursday, 25th June - teased by a posting by the band sharing what could be the track's artwork.