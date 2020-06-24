Bring Me The Horizon are set to release their new single 'Parasite Eve' this week.
Originally planned for 10th June, the track was held back in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Some of you know we were planning on releasing a new track this week,” frontman Oli Sykes said in an Instagram post at the time. “But with the incredible movement that is taking place currently we don’t feel comfortable releasing & promoting anything that takes the focus off what’s important right now.”
Now, it's set to appear on Thursday, 25th June - teased by a posting by the band sharing what could be the track's artwork.
25/06https://t.co/aOyklFKg2r pic.twitter.com/LPfjcIoQV9— Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) June 22, 2020
Bring Me The Horizon have been in the studio of late, working on follow up material to last year's 'Amo' and their recent ‘Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO’ EP.
Maybe make the title a bit shorter next time, eh lads?