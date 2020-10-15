Bring Me The Horizon are dropping a new EP this month

Coming soon

Published: 10:42 am, October 15, 2020 Words: Stephen Ackroyd. Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a surprise new EP, 'POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR'.

The nine-track release (yes, nine songs is an EP now, apparently - Ed) will include three we've already heard. November 2019's Death Stranding soundtrack contribution 'Ludens', June's 'Parasite Eve' and last month's YUNGBLUD collab 'Obey' all feature.

That's not the only big-name team up on the release; there will also be appearances from BABYMETAL, Nova Twins and Evanescence's Amy Lee.

'POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR' was produced by vocalist Oli Sykes and keyboard-slash-sonic-twiddler Jordan Fish, alongside video game composer Mick Gordon. Released on 30th October, it may not be the last we see under the 'POST HUMAN' banner - the band have hinted there may be more to come.

Alongside the release, Bring Me have also announced a run of massive tour dates for September next year. You can catch them at



September

21 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

22 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

24 Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

25 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

26 London The O2 Arena

The tracklisting for 'POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR' reads:



1. Dear Diary

2. Parasite Eve

3. Tear Drops

4. Obey (feat. YUNGBLUD)

5. Itch For The Cure (When We Will Be Free?)

6. IXI (feat. Nova Twins)

7. Kingslayer (feat. BABYMETAL)

8. Ludens

9. One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (feat. Amy Lee of Evanescence)