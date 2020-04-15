Subscribe to Upset
News

Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, You Me At Six and more have donated items to a new charity raffle for the NHS

Twinny, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender are also among the acts involved.
Published: 10:19 am, April 15, 2020
Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, You Me At Six and more have donated items to a new charity raffle.

NHSFest is selling off tickets for £5 a pop in aid of Help Our NHS, an organisation launched by Liam Gallagher's tour manager Ben Pomphrett that aims to benefit frontline NHS staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prizes include loads of signed Liam merch, a Bring Me The Horizon guitar, Sam Fender tickets, Alex Turner's jacket, a YMAS test pressing and meet-and-greet, an Architects signed guitar, and loads more.

Fans can enter the raffle by visiting nhsfest.co.uk (although they're currently experiencing technical difficulties, so watch this space). Winners announced at 12pm on Tuesday 21st April.

