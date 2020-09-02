Watch

Published: 7:00 pm, September 02, 2020

Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud have teamed up for new single 'Obey'.

Debuted as Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record’ on BBC Radio 1 this evening, it's a song about the normalisation of societal oppression.

"We consider ourselves free but only because the chains are invisible," Oli Sykes explains, "and we are controlled in ways we don't even want to think about. They tell us how to live with a smile on their face, like shit aint fucked up, inform us of tragic statistics like its nothing… it’s a weird world."

Yungblud adds: "We are being told to conform to a completely outdated idea that we don’t relate to or even understand. They teach us to turn against each other and to fight against our differences rather than embrace and celebrate them. They try to keep us divided because it makes us weaker. Robots follow robots, because they feel nothing at all. But what they don’t realize is that to us, to be different is to be free and a world of fucking love and equality is a world we want to be part of. We will rise above the hate and the diversion. We will fight for the world we want to be a part of. We will not obey."

Give the track a watch below; the video was shot in London and directed by Oli.