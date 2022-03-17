Brighton’s Washed Out Festival reveals Witch Fever, Dinosaur Pile-Up and more for 2022

Festivals

It takes place between 2nd and 4th September across a string of Brighton venues.

Published: 3:43 pm, March 17, 2022

Brighton’s Washed Out Festival has announced a whole batch of names for its 2022 edition.

The list includes first headliner Dinosaur Pile-Up, plus 29 more acts: After London, Aerial Salad, Awakebutstillinbed, Blood Command, Burnt Tapes, Cauldron, Clobber, Cruelty, Delta Sleep, Despize, Dinner Fresh, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Ġenn Graywave, Heriot, I Feel Fine, Michael Cera Palin, Mourning, Nailbreaker, Out Of Love Public Body, Pupil Slicer, Regal Cheer, Reptaliens, Slow Crush, Snake Eyes, Snayx, Sugar Horse, Svalbard, The JB Conspiracy, The Menstrual Cramps, The Oozes, Whispers, Witch Fever and xDELIVERANCEx.

Held between 2nd and 4th September across a string of Brighton venues, a limited number of super early bird tickets are available at £75 with an optional payment plan of 3 x £25 instalments.