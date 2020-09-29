Brighton Dome is going to host gigs with DITZ, Demob Happy, CLT DRP and more this autumn

Brighton Dome has announced a series of small gigs.
The autumn run will take in four dates from 17th October, in collaboration with and to support Brighton's grassroots music venues, with each gig limited to just 250 tickets. Acts playing include DITZ, Wife Swap USA, Demob Happy, Sick Joy, CLT DRP (pictured) and more.
Andrew Comben, Chief Executive for Brighton Dome says: “We are delighted to be able to work together with the city’s grassroots music venues, to offer a place for emerging artists to play, and support the venues that aren’t able to open at this stage. These events will be our first step towards bringing live performances back in a safe format and we hope audiences will feel confident and excited about returning to one of the city’s most treasured spaces.”
The line-ups read:
Saturday 17 October 2020
Immersion presented by CHALK Live
Bakk Lamp Fall presented by Latest Music Bar
Yumi And the Weather presented by St. George’s Church
The Bar Stool Preachers presented by The Pipeline
Saturday 24 October 2020
DITZ presented by The Hope & Ruin
LibraLibra presented by Komedia
Lambrini Girls presented by The Prince Albert
Wife Swap USA presented by The Hope & Ruin
Saturday 31 October 2020
Demob Happy
Sick Joy
Projector
CLT DRP
Saturday 7 November 2020
Dakka Skanks presented by The Prince Albert
Super Dupes presented by Komedia
Normanton Street presented by The Old Market
AFLO. the poet presented by Latest Music Bar
Tickets go on sale at 10am, Thursday 1st October.