Brighton Dome is going to host gigs with DITZ, Demob Happy, CLT DRP and more this autumn

Live

Tickets go on sale at 10am, Thursday 1st October.

Published: 8:25 pm, September 29, 2020

Brighton Dome has announced a series of small gigs.

The autumn run will take in four dates from 17th October, in collaboration with and to support Brighton's grassroots music venues, with each gig limited to just 250 tickets. Acts playing include DITZ, Wife Swap USA, Demob Happy, Sick Joy, CLT DRP (pictured) and more.

Andrew Comben, Chief Executive for Brighton Dome says: “We are delighted to be able to work together with the city’s grassroots music venues, to offer a place for emerging artists to play, and support the venues that aren’t able to open at this stage. These events will be our first step towards bringing live performances back in a safe format and we hope audiences will feel confident and excited about returning to one of the city’s most treasured spaces.”

The line-ups read:



Saturday 17 October 2020

Immersion presented by CHALK Live

Bakk Lamp Fall presented by Latest Music Bar

Yumi And the Weather presented by St. George’s Church

The Bar Stool Preachers presented by The Pipeline



Saturday 24 October 2020

DITZ presented by The Hope & Ruin

LibraLibra presented by Komedia

Lambrini Girls presented by The Prince Albert

Wife Swap USA presented by The Hope & Ruin



Saturday 31 October 2020

Demob Happy

Sick Joy

Projector

CLT DRP



Saturday 7 November 2020

Dakka Skanks presented by The Prince Albert

Super Dupes presented by Komedia

Normanton Street presented by The Old Market

AFLO. the poet presented by Latest Music Bar



Tickets go on sale at 10am, Thursday 1st October.