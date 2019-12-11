Brian Fallon's new solo album is coming next March

Coming soon

It's called 'Local Honey'.

Published: 12:14 pm, December 11, 2019

Brian Fallon has confirmed details for his new solo album.

'Local Honey' is due out on 27th March via Lesser Known Records/Thirty Tigers, preceded by new single, 'You Have Stolen My Heart'.

“‘You Have Stolen My Heart’ is my most direct attempt at a love song," says Brian. "I wanted a song that wasn’t aware of what it was or wasn’t, it was just true."

Of the album, he adds: “Every single song is about right now. There’s nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I’ve learned and I’m finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It’s not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it.”

Check out ‘You Have Stolen My Heart’ below.