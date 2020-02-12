Watch

Published: 4:42 pm, February 12, 2020

Brian Fallon has debuted a new video for his track, '21 Days'.

It's taken from his brand new album, 'Local Honey', which is set to arrive on 27th March, and follows up on the previously revealed 'You Have Stolen My Heart'.

“Every single song is about right now,” says Fallon. “There’s nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I’ve learned and I’m finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It’s not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it.”

Check out '21 Days' below, and catch Brian on tour in Europe throughout April and May.