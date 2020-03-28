Subscribe to Upset
On tour

Brian Fallon has rescheduled his upcoming world tour

He'll be in the UK next January.
Published: 3:22 pm, March 28, 2020
Brian Fallon has rescheduled his upcoming world tour.

The run - in support of his just-released new album 'Local Honey' - will now kick off in January 2021 with a night at Manchester Academy.

“I am happy to share that we have rescheduled both the North American and UK/EU tours,” he says. “Looking forward to seeing everybody, and I hope you enjoy the album. Stay healthy!”

The UK let will visit:

JANUARY
29 Manchester, UK – Academy
30 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
31 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

FEBRUARY
1 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
3 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
5 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
6 London, UK – Shepherds Bush Empire
7 Norwich, UK – Waterfront

Everything going on in rock, right now.
