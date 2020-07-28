Brian Fallon has rescheduled his upcoming UK tour dates, catch him live this December

On tour

His new album's out now.

Published: 9:25 pm, July 28, 2020

Brian Fallon has rescheduled his upcoming tour dates.

The run is in support of his recent album 'Local Honey', available now via Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers, and includes a night at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ve been able to reschedule my 2021 tour dates for next year," he says. "And stay tuned for additional shows to be announced in the not-so-distant future. I’m looking forward to seeing you all soon, stay safe!"

The details are:



NOVEMBER

9 - Cologne, GER - Carlswerk Victoria

10 - Frankfurt, GER - Batschkap

11 - Hamburg, GER - Docks

12 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega

13 - Stockholm, SWE - Debaser Strand

14 - Gothenburg, SWE - Pustervik

16 - Berlin, GER - Huxley’s

17 - Wien, AT - Arena

18 - Nurnberg, GER - Loewensaal

19 - Stuttgart, GER - Longhorn

20 - Zurich, CH - Komplex XS

21 - Munich, GER - Muffathalle

23 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

25 - Barcelona, SP - LA 2

26 - Madrid, SP - Mon Live

27 - Valencia, SP - Loco Club

29 - Paris, FR - Backstage

30 - Antwerp, BEL - Trix Club



DECEMBER

1 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

3 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

4 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

8 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy

10 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire