Brian Fallon has rescheduled his upcoming UK tour dates, catch him live this December

Brian Fallon has rescheduled his upcoming tour dates.
The run is in support of his recent album 'Local Honey', available now via Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers, and includes a night at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire.
“I’m happy to announce that I’ve been able to reschedule my 2021 tour dates for next year," he says. "And stay tuned for additional shows to be announced in the not-so-distant future. I’m looking forward to seeing you all soon, stay safe!"
The details are:
NOVEMBER
9 - Cologne, GER - Carlswerk Victoria
10 - Frankfurt, GER - Batschkap
11 - Hamburg, GER - Docks
12 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega
13 - Stockholm, SWE - Debaser Strand
14 - Gothenburg, SWE - Pustervik
16 - Berlin, GER - Huxley’s
17 - Wien, AT - Arena
18 - Nurnberg, GER - Loewensaal
19 - Stuttgart, GER - Longhorn
20 - Zurich, CH - Komplex XS
21 - Munich, GER - Muffathalle
23 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia
25 - Barcelona, SP - LA 2
26 - Madrid, SP - Mon Live
27 - Valencia, SP - Loco Club
29 - Paris, FR - Backstage
30 - Antwerp, BEL - Trix Club
DECEMBER
1 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg
3 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
4 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
8 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy
10 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire