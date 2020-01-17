Brian Fallon has debuted a new track, '21 Days'.
It's taken from a brand new album, 'Local Honey', which is set to arrive on 27th March, and follows up on the previously revealed 'You Have Stolen My Heart'.
“Every single song is about right now,” says Fallon. “There’s nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I’ve learned and I’m finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It’s not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it.”
Fallon is set to hit the UK for a special acoustic show at the end of the month, before returning in May for a heading run. You can check out the dates after the jump.
JANUARY
31 – London, UK – 100 Club *
MARCH
12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
14 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
17 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor
18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater
24 – Atlanta, GA – Big Sky Buckhead
25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
28 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre
31 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
APRIL
1 – New York, NY – Town Hall
2 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre
3 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
5 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
24 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega
25 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
26 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt
28 – Hamburg, DE – Docks
29 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
30 – Nurnberg, DE – Löwensaal
MAY
1 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
2 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
3 – Vienna, AT – Arena
5 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia
7 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo
8 – Madrid, ES – Sala But
9 – Navarre, ES – Estaciones Sonoras
11 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans, Backstage by the Mill
12 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn
13 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
15 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront
16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
17 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
18 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers
20 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
21 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
23 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
* AN ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH BRIAN FALLON