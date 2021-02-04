Watch

It's from an upcoming EP.

Published: 1:18 pm, February 04, 2021

Boy Destroy has released a sinister new video for his single, 'You Don’t Want Me When I’m Sober'.

Arriving with a video shot in and around a semi-abandoned mansion on the small island Storholmen just outside Stockholm, it's the latest teaser from his upcoming 'Warpaint' EP, due in spring.

"There is a certain type of person I’ve met many times during my dark periods," he explains. "Sometimes just by looking into the mirror... someone who counts the seven mortal sins on the tips of their fingers and feels no remorse causing pain. This is for them. We all wanted to destroy some part of ourselves. I dug myself down a hole I didn’t think I was going to get out of, I tried to disappear completely. But when I turned away from the path of self medication, it felt like I had betrayed some sort of code. The code of the living dead perhaps."

Of the video, he adds: "From my experience, art dealing with pain has a price. That price is blood and metamorphosis. It leaves an imprint. Shooting this video made a lasting impression on me. Nowell Englund, the director, had a very clear vision of what he wanted to say and brought out the best in me as a performer. It felt very unveiling getting into the specific states required to film the scenes. It was a little bit like reliving the past but getting to make different choices."

