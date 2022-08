Watch

He's got more new music coming soon, too.

Published: 3:37 pm, August 26, 2022

Boy Destroy has shared his new single and video, 'Self Immolation'.

His first new music since signing to Warner Music Sweden, it arrives alongside a video directed by Zoë Que.

Speaking about the clip, Boy Destroy says: “The story is personal, interpersonal and societal. Different aspects of me coming to terms with how the cogs turn inside the machine. Relishing in the nihilism.”

