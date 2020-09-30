Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Boy Destroy has released his debut single, 'Warpaint'

He's got an EP coming, too.
Published: 11:30 pm, September 30, 2020 Photos: Olof Grind.
Boy Destroy has released his debut single, 'Warpaint'

Boy Destroy has released his debut single, 'Warpaint'.

Out today (Wednesday, 1st October) via Loyalty Obsession and taken from an upcoming EP, the Swedish newcomer's opening gambit is an alt-pop emo number in a similar vein to nothing,nowhere et al.

“‘Warpaint’ is the one that started this beautiful and terrifying journey," he says. "I’m using my wounds, my mistakes, my anger, my sorrow and my passion as armour. I don’t feel like I need to hide anymore. Like a boxer, bleeding in the ring, the pain doesn’t bother me much. It’s the fuel for this machine.

“The 'Warpaint EP’ is a collection of stories from my sometimes troubled life. It’s about the boy destroyed. About the people that gave up on me as a consequence of my actions. Souls left unplugged and isolated from their emotions like islands. About the digital apathy of young lives.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Panic Shack have launched their new single 'I Don't Really Like It'
Palm Reader have inked a new record deal, and announced a livestream show
Seaway embrace "a happy fun drug trip" for their new 'Still Blue' video
Touché Amoré's new video for 'Reminders features Frank Iero, Jim Adkins, Andy Hull, Skrillex and loads more
Phoebe Bridgers performed in a haunted theatre for The Late Show with Seth Meyers
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing