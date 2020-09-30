Listen

He's got an EP coming, too.

Published: 11:30 pm, September 30, 2020 Photos: Olof Grind.

Boy Destroy has released his debut single, 'Warpaint'.

Out today (Wednesday, 1st October) via Loyalty Obsession and taken from an upcoming EP, the Swedish newcomer's opening gambit is an alt-pop emo number in a similar vein to nothing,nowhere et al.

“‘Warpaint’ is the one that started this beautiful and terrifying journey," he says. "I’m using my wounds, my mistakes, my anger, my sorrow and my passion as armour. I don’t feel like I need to hide anymore. Like a boxer, bleeding in the ring, the pain doesn’t bother me much. It’s the fuel for this machine.

“The 'Warpaint EP’ is a collection of stories from my sometimes troubled life. It’s about the boy destroyed. About the people that gave up on me as a consequence of my actions. Souls left unplugged and isolated from their emotions like islands. About the digital apathy of young lives.”

