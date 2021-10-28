Boston Manor are teasing their upcoming EP with new track, ‘Desperate Pleasures’

Listen

The track is taken from new EP ‘Desperate Times Desperate Pleasures’.

Published: 12:25 pm, October 28, 2021 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Blackpool’s Boston Manor have unveiled a new single ‘Desperate Pleasures’.

The track is taken from new EP ‘Desperate Times Desperate Pleasures’, which will be released this Friday (29th October) via SharpTone Records.

“It’s a song about generational change,” says vocalist Henry Cox. “I think the pandemic brought out some good in people but it also brought out a lot of nastiness. I saw a lot of appalling behaviour over the last 18 months & it made me feel quite depressed. As soon as people are placed under difficult circumstances they should come together, not start lashing out & taking everything for themselves. I guess this song is me hoping that things will get better.”

‘Desperate Times Desperate Pleasures’ follows up on the band’s last album ‘GLUE’. “We made this record just coming out of lockdown,” Henry says. “We’d tried to write throughout 2020 but nothing was coming out; everyone’s mental health was suffering – it was just a really frustrating time. And then, as soon as January this year hit, just like that all these songs started flooding out of us. It was a really great opportunity to exorcise all of the frustration & pent up emotion of the previous year & really process those thoughts and feelings. It felt so refreshing doing an EP, with no expectations placed on us, we just went into a small studio in London & made really fun songs all throughout the year. It was such an enjoyable time, we hadn’t seen each other for 18 months & we’re used to spending nearly every day together. We really just fell back in love with being in a band.”

Boston Manor will end 2021 on tour in North America as main support to Neck Deep, with a UK run set for February 2022. You can grab tickets to that here.