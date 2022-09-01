Subscribe to Upset
Watch

The band's new album is coming next month.
Published: 11:12 am, September 01, 2022
Boston Manor have dropped a new single, 'Inertia'.

It's the latest cut from their fourth album, 'Datura'. Set for release 14th October via SharpTone Records, the full-length has already been teased with recent single 'Passenger'.

Vocalist Henry Cox says: “Inertia is a love song I wrote for my wife, the support of whom has guided me through some of the darkest times in my adult life. The partners of touring artists are often forgotten about. They have to spend months alone without the person they love whilst we fly around the world with our friends. They comfort us when we’re home sick, cheer us one when we win & console us when we lose. Often they can be a lifeline to our friends & family, a bridge back to the real world. To me, my wife is many things, home being one of them. This record is about a darkness in my life & the end of the album marks the exit from it. Without her that never would have been possible."

Check out the new track below; the record's full tracklisting reads:

1. Datura (dusk)
2. Floodlights on the square
3. Foxglove
4. Passenger
5. Crocus
6. Shelter from the rain
7. Inertia

