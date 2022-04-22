Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Boston Manor have released a new single and video, 'Foxglove'

"It’s about losing your grip on things and starting to feel the train coming off the tracks."
Published: 5:53 pm, April 22, 2022
Boston Manor have released a new single and video, 'Foxglove'

Boston Manor have released a new single, 'Foxglove'.

The track follows on from the Blackpool band's 2021 EP 'Desperate Times, Desperate Pleasures', and arrives ahead of their upcoming sets at Download and 2000trees.

Frontman Henry Cox says: “We’re in a cool spot in our writing at the moment where we’re all reaching for the same thing. We’re able to get to the root of an idea quite quickly. This one is kinda woozy with a weird groove that you can dance to. It’s about losing your grip on things and starting to feel the train coming off the tracks. The video was a lot of fun to shoot, it spanned several nights across the North West of England hanging out of a box truck with a camera strapped to me."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Conjurer have shared their new single, 'Rot'
Dance Gavin Dance have confirmed a new album, 'Jackpot Juicer'
The Wonder Years are teasing a new album with single 'Oldest Daughter'
Bob Vylan are celebrating the release of their new album with a video for 'Wicked & Bad'
Cold Years: "This album is a lot more positive; that's what people need to hear now"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing