Boston Manor have released a new single and video, 'Foxglove'

"It’s about losing your grip on things and starting to feel the train coming off the tracks."

Published: 5:53 pm, April 22, 2022

Boston Manor have released a new single, 'Foxglove'.

The track follows on from the Blackpool band's 2021 EP 'Desperate Times, Desperate Pleasures', and arrives ahead of their upcoming sets at Download and 2000trees.

Frontman Henry Cox says: “We’re in a cool spot in our writing at the moment where we’re all reaching for the same thing. We’re able to get to the root of an idea quite quickly. This one is kinda woozy with a weird groove that you can dance to. It’s about losing your grip on things and starting to feel the train coming off the tracks. The video was a lot of fun to shoot, it spanned several nights across the North West of England hanging out of a box truck with a camera strapped to me."

Check it out below.