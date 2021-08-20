Boston Manor are back with their new single, 'Carbon Mono'

Watch

"It’s a classic Boston Manor tune that we wrote for people to rage to live."

Published: 4:38 pm, August 20, 2021

Boston Manor have dropped their new single, 'Carbon Mono'.

The Blackpool band's first single to be released via SharpTone Records, the track arrives ahead of both their UK headline shows and Reading & Leeds.

"This song is a conversation that sort of goes back and forth between two people," explains vocalist Henry Cox. "It’s about people’s unwillingness to change and acknowledge our own shortcomings. It’s a classic Boston Manor tune that we wrote for people to rage to live. We’re so excited to be back playing shows and we just wanted to have something to play that people could blow off some steam to."

Check it out below, and catch them on tour later this month, and in February 2022.