Boston Manor have released a new single, 'Algorithm'

They recently inked a new deal with SharpTone Records.

Published: 3:13 pm, September 30, 2021

Boston Manor have dropped their new single, 'Algorithm'.

The Blackpool band's second single to be released via SharpTone Records, the track following on from 'Carbon Mono', which arrived over the summer.

Henry Cox explains: "In the current media landscape, artists now are expected not only to write & perform music; but also to be media personalities, stylists, photographers, merch companies, streamers, gamers, filmmakers & just about everything in between. We’re also expected to produce art (“content”) at such an insane rate that, combined with touring commitments, it leaves us with less and less time to actually focus on the art itself. I wrote Algorithm in response to this - the whole ‘someone else’s clothes’ thing being a reference to the fact that I often feel pressured to be a person I’m not, and that sucks."

catch them on tour in February 2022.