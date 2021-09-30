Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Boston Manor have released a new single, 'Algorithm'

They recently inked a new deal with SharpTone Records.
Published: 3:13 pm, September 30, 2021
Boston Manor have released a new single, 'Algorithm'

Boston Manor have dropped their new single, 'Algorithm'.

The Blackpool band's second single to be released via SharpTone Records, the track following on from 'Carbon Mono', which arrived over the summer.

Henry Cox explains: "In the current media landscape, artists now are expected not only to write & perform music; but also to be media personalities, stylists, photographers, merch companies, streamers, gamers, filmmakers & just about everything in between. We’re also expected to produce art (“content”) at such an insane rate that, combined with touring commitments, it leaves us with less and less time to actually focus on the art itself. I wrote Algorithm in response to this - the whole ‘someone else’s clothes’ thing being a reference to the fact that I often feel pressured to be a person I’m not, and that sucks."

Check it out below, and catch them on tour in February 2022.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Velveteers have shared their new single and video, 'Father of Lies'
Wage War: "We know we're a heavy band, and we really embraced that"
IDLES have announced their new album, 'Crawler'
Cold Years are heading out on a UK tour this November and December
Biffy Clyro have shared a new video for their latest singles, 'Unknown Male 01' and 'A Hunger In Your Haunt'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing