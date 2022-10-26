Boston Manor have planned some special UK headline shows for December

On the road

They'll be running a Toy drive for a local women’s shelter at each show.

Published: 5:42 pm, October 26, 2022

Boston Manor have planned some special UK headline shows.

The handful of dates will see them perform their new album 'Datura' in full, and running a Toy drive for a local women’s shelter at each show. Support comes from Heriot (South) and Calva Louise (North).

Vocalist Henry Cox says: "We’re so excited to be playing our first headline show in our hometown. Being from Blackpool is something we’re immensely proud of & something that takes centre stage in our art. We’re looking forward to being able to celebrate that down the road from where we had our first band practice & continue to write all of our records. At all of the shows we’re playing in December we’re going to be accepting Toy & cash donations for a local women’s shelter or women’s refuge charity in that town. We hope, with your help, to be able to deliver toys to vulnerable children who will be spending this Christmas in a strange place with very little; and to support these charities in the amazing work that they do."

The dates read:



DECEMBER

08 Leicester O2 Academy w/ Heriot

09 Bournemouth Old Firestation w/ Heriot

10 Tunbridge Wells The Forum w/Heriot

15 Huddersfield The Parish w/ Calva Louise

16 Stoke on Trent Sugarmill w/ Calva Louise

17 Blackpool Bootleg Social w/ Calva Louise