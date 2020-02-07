Watch

It's about 'the state of the world'.

Published: 10:22 am, February 07, 2020

Boston Manor have shared their new single, 'Everything Is Ordinary'.

It's an early teaser from the band's just-announced new album 'Glue'. Due for release on 1st May via Pure Noise Records, the full-length will be accompanied by their biggest headline tour of the UK to date, including a show at Brixton Electric.

‘Everything Is Ordinary’ “is about how we’re desensitised to all of these major, major problems that exist in the world today,” says vocalist Henry Cox. “We’ve seen literally everything so nothing really strikes us as worrying or scary any more and, essentially, everything is ordinary to us. I was mostly thinking about the environmental crisis when we wrote this but it does apply to a lot of things that are happening right now.”

The band's tour will visit:



APRIL

30 Southampton Engine Rooms



MAY

02 Bristol SWX

03 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

04 Glasgow The Garage

05 Manchester Academy 2

07 London Electric Brixton

08 Birmingham O2 Institute 2

09 Leeds Stylus