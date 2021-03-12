Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Boston Manor have rescheduled their Welcome Back To The Neighbourhood Tour

They're on the road throughout November.
Published: 12:03 pm, March 12, 2021
Boston Manor have rescheduled their Welcome Back To The Neighbourhood Tour

Boston Manor have rescheduled their Welcome Back To The Neighbourhood Tour.

The band - who've not long released their new album 'Glue' - will hit the road from 20th November for nights in Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Southampton, Birmingham, London - at Electric Brixton - and Bristol.

"The Welcome Back To The Neighbourhood tour will be taking place across the U.K. this November! Big rooms, even bigger tunes!" the band explain. "All original tickets remain valid! Supports to be announced at a later date."

Find all the details on the poster below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Waxahatchee is going to perform 'Saint Cloud' in full for a new livestream
Watch Yungblud team up with Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and more for the first anniversary of The Yungblud Show
The Horrors' new three-track EP 'Lout' is out now
Our Hollow, Our Home are teasing their new album with a video for 'Overcast'
Mike Shinoda has released a video for his Iann Dior and UPSAHL collab, 'Happy Endings'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing