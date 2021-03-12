On tour

They're on the road throughout November.

Boston Manor have rescheduled their Welcome Back To The Neighbourhood Tour.

The band - who've not long released their new album 'Glue' - will hit the road from 20th November for nights in Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Southampton, Birmingham, London - at Electric Brixton - and Bristol.

"The Welcome Back To The Neighbourhood tour will be taking place across the U.K. this November! Big rooms, even bigger tunes!" the band explain. "All original tickets remain valid! Supports to be announced at a later date."

Find all the details on the poster below.