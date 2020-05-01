Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Boston Manor have put together a video track by track for their ace new album, 'Glue'

The album's out now.
Published: 4:50 pm, May 01, 2020
Boston Manor have put together a video track by track for their ace new album, 'Glue'

Boston Manor have put together a video track by track for their ace new album, 'Glue'.

Out today (1st May) via Pure Noise Records, the new clip sees Henry, Daniel, Mike, Ash and Jordan connected remotely to talk through each track’s evolution and the themes explored within.

“I want people to listen to it and feel something and think about things,” Henry says of the album. “The aim of the whole record is to make people angry. It's to make them go ‘Well, this pisses me off, how can I change it? What is one thing that I can personally do – that I can start doing today – to make a difference?’ Because we can do better than this. We just need to start.”

Give the video a watch below, and catch the band on tour this August.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Mikey Way and Shaun Simon have announced a new Electric Century album and graphic novel
Spacey Jane have shared their new single, 'Straightfaced'
Dregg have released two huge new singles, 'Freaking Out' and 'Feeling Fine'
Loads more acts have joined online festival Homeschool, including SWMRS, Boston Manor, Milk Teeth and The Amazons
Diet Cig: "Going into this record we wanted to be much more mindful"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing