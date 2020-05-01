Watch

The album's out now.

Published: 4:50 pm, May 01, 2020

Boston Manor have put together a video track by track for their ace new album, 'Glue'.

Out today (1st May) via Pure Noise Records, the new clip sees Henry, Daniel, Mike, Ash and Jordan connected remotely to talk through each track’s evolution and the themes explored within.

“I want people to listen to it and feel something and think about things,” Henry says of the album. “The aim of the whole record is to make people angry. It's to make them go ‘Well, this pisses me off, how can I change it? What is one thing that I can personally do – that I can start doing today – to make a difference?’ Because we can do better than this. We just need to start.”

Give the video a watch below, and catch the band on tour this August.