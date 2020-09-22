News

Move over, Strictly.

Published: 9:26 pm, September 22, 2020

Boston Manor are going to host a livestreamed show from their hometown, Blackpool.

Coming live from the Blackpool tower on 15th October, the performance will be broadcast online at three different times - 8pm BST, 9pm EDT & 8pm AEST - to accommodate fans worldwide.

Vocalist Henry Cox says: “Since Boston Manor formed in 2013 we have never played a hometown show. One of the main issues surrounding having a hometown show was Blackpool being a little off the beaten track - we didn’t know how many of our fans would be able to make it to a show there.

"When lockdown happened & our headline tour got rescheduled (twice) we decided the perfect way to do a livestream event would be to bring the world our first ever hometown headline show, to play our new album live for the first time & to show our fans where we come from & why Blackpool means so much to us.

"We will be performing a full set at Blackpool Tower on Thursday October 15th. The 500 ft landmark is a symbol of Blackpool, something we’ve been staring up at since we were kids. It’s pretty unbelievable that we’ve been allowed to play here in all honesty. We’ve spent the last few months working on this show & we hope you can join us; it’s something that won’t be repeated.”

The band - who've not long released their new album 'GLUE' - will also be touring next March. (Hopefully.)