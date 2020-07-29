Boston Manor are hosting a virtual art show, including a short documentary about their latest album

News

Published: 10:08 pm, July 29, 2020

Boston Manor are hosting a virtual art show.

Titled Poetry & Soil, the free event is being held at fy1.co, and features 'A Short Film About GLUE', plus works by Benjamin Lieber, Polygon, Big Giant and Danny DeRusso.

"We had planned initially to do this art show as a live event in London set over a weekend prior to the album release,” explain the band. “Due to Covid 19 this was not possible; instead we decided to recreate the show online.

"The show also features a 20 minute documentary "A Short Film About GLUE". The film documents the year the band spent making the record. This show will be completely free but available for a limited time.”

The band's latest album 'GLUE' is out now; they'll tour the UK next March.