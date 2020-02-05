Boston Manor have announced their new album, 'Glue': "It's new territory for us"

Coming soon

Published: 5:08 pm, February 05, 2020

Boston Manor have announced their new album, 'Glue'.

Due for release on 1st May via Pure Noise Records, the full-length will be accompanied by their biggest headline tour of the UK to date, including a show at Brixton Electric.

“I want people to listen to it and feel something and think about things,” says vocalist Henry Cox. “The aim of the whole record is to make people angry. It's to make them go ‘Well, this pisses me off, how can I change it? What is one thing that I can personally do – that I can start doing today – to make a difference?’ Because we can do better than this. We just need to start.”

“It's a lot more abrasive and a weirder record,” he adds. “It's just new territory for us. The whole point was to throw away any preconceived notions of what the band is and push ourselves out of our comfort zone.

“This is the start of our band finally becoming the band that we want to be. It's taken us so long to get here, but I'm really proud of us for becoming our own thing. Not once did we think about what people wanted to hear – we just went entirely down the rabbit hole with it. Our only rule was to do what we wanted to do. And I'm really happy that we did that.”

The band's tour will visit:



APRIL

30 Southampton Engine Rooms



MAY

02 Bristol SWX

03 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

04 Glasgow The Garage

05 Manchester Academy 2

07 London Electric Brixton

08 Birmingham O2 Institute 2

09 Leeds Stylus