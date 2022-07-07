Coming soon

Published: 11:55 am, July 07, 2022

Boston Manor have announced their fourth album, 'Datura'.

Set for release 14th October via SharpTone Records, the news arrives alongside new single 'Passenger' and ahead of their set at 2000trees this weekend.

Guitarist Mike Cunniff says of the track: “It's really one of our favorite songs on the record. We've been jamming it in rehearsals a little bit and it just works so well live. It was a very stripped back approach to writing as well. We didn't want to put too much stuff in it, which kind of leaves us feeling a little bit vulnerable and naked onstage, when there's not too many things going on. It was the last song we wrote and recorded for the record, the final piece of the puzzle."

Check it out below; the record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Datura (dusk)

2. Floodlights on the square

3. Foxglove

4. Passenger

5. Crocus

6. Shelter from the rain

7. Inertia