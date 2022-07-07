Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Nova Twins, Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor and more.
Order a copy
July 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Boston Manor have announced their fourth album, 'Datura'

The news arrives alongside new single 'Passenger'.
Published: 11:55 am, July 07, 2022
Boston Manor have announced their fourth album, 'Datura'

Boston Manor have announced their fourth album, 'Datura'.

Set for release 14th October via SharpTone Records, the news arrives alongside new single 'Passenger' and ahead of their set at 2000trees this weekend.

Guitarist Mike Cunniff says of the track: “It's really one of our favorite songs on the record. We've been jamming it in rehearsals a little bit and it just works so well live. It was a very stripped back approach to writing as well. We didn't want to put too much stuff in it, which kind of leaves us feeling a little bit vulnerable and naked onstage, when there's not too many things going on. It was the last song we wrote and recorded for the record, the final piece of the puzzle."

Check it out below; the record's full tracklisting reads:

1. Datura (dusk)
2. Floodlights on the square
3. Foxglove
4. Passenger
5. Crocus
6. Shelter from the rain
7. Inertia

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Bring Me The Horizon have released a new single, 'sTraNgeRs'
Lande Hekt has confirmed her second solo album, 'House Without a View'
Camp Cope have shared a new video for their track 'Running with the Hurricane'
Mayday Parade have released their new track 'Thunder'
Parkway Drive have announced their new album, 'Darker Still'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing