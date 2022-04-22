Bob Vylan are celebrating the release of their new album with a video for 'Wicked & Bad'

Watch

Published: 5:37 pm, April 22, 2022

London two-piece Bob Vylan have released a new video, 'Wicked & Bad'.



The track is taken from the band's album 'Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life', which is out today (Friday, 22nd April) via their own Ghost Theatre record label.

The duo explain: "Wicked and Bad is a mosh pit, festival ready banger and when we were thinking about what the video would look like we just knew it had to be shot in Jamaica, and having complete creative control and being in complete control of the budget, we were able to just get up and do exactly that!

"With the track being heavily influenced by jungle music and the roots of that music being in reggae and dancehall, we wanted to pay homage to that and go back to where it started. It's also where I (Bobby) have familial roots with my father being born in Jamaica, it just made perfect sense. There's also an element of doing something not everybody can do. We've never seen a punk band go to Jamaica and shoot a music video with an all local crew and we're able to do that on our own dime through our own record label, there's power in that.

"I (Bobby) reached out to Yannick Reid who is an incredible director in Jamaica and works with Koffee, Protoje, Lila Ike to name a few, he loved the track and came back with a vision that matched perfectly with what we were thinking, even down to the DIY flame thrower which is a cultural staple of dancehalls in Jamaica, it just fits with the song perfectly. We used a completely local crew and I styled the outfits. Being a jungle type of track I knew I had to pull out some vintage Moschino pieces which were popular in the UK jungle raves back in the day.

"It's the focus track from the new album so we knew it had to make an impact when we released it and this video helps us do just that!"

