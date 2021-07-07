Bob Vylan have confirmed a new UK tour, kicking off later this month

Bob Vylan have announced a new UK tour.
The run is in association with the National Lottery as part of their new initiative with the Music Venue Trust, with fans able to bring a friend for free if they can show they've purchased a lottery ticket or scratch card.
"It's been a long time coming!" the band comment. "This tour is for everybody that's been patiently waiting to experience our album 'We Live Here' live. We can promise it's going to be a wild ride and we've picked some incredible artists (Witch Fever & Zand) to join us on this trip! With live music taking such a hit during the pandemic we were sure to pick venues that serve the community they're part of and we're excited to get out and bring The Church of Vylan to the people!"
The dates read:
JULY
28 Southampton - The Joiners
29 Stafford - Redrum
30 Manchester - Yes Basement
AUGUST
03 Leicester - The Musician
04 Blackpool - Bootleg Social
05 York - Fulford Arms
06 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club
07 Cheltenham - Frog & Fiddle
09 Exeter - Cavern
10 St Albans - The Horn
11 Brighton - Hope & Ruin
12 London - 100 Club
17 Guildford - The Boileroom
18 Tunbridge Wells - Forum