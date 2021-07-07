Bob Vylan have confirmed a new UK tour, kicking off later this month

On the road

Support will come from Witch Fever and Zand.

Published: 10:08 pm, July 07, 2021

Bob Vylan have announced a new UK tour.

The run is in association with the National Lottery as part of their new initiative with the Music Venue Trust, with fans able to bring a friend for free if they can show they've purchased a lottery ticket or scratch card.

"It's been a long time coming!" the band comment. "This tour is for everybody that's been patiently waiting to experience our album 'We Live Here' live. We can promise it's going to be a wild ride and we've picked some incredible artists (Witch Fever & Zand) to join us on this trip! With live music taking such a hit during the pandemic we were sure to pick venues that serve the community they're part of and we're excited to get out and bring The Church of Vylan to the people!"

The dates read:



JULY

28 Southampton - The Joiners

29 Stafford - Redrum

30 Manchester - Yes Basement



AUGUST

03 Leicester - The Musician

04 Blackpool - Bootleg Social

05 York - Fulford Arms

06 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club

07 Cheltenham - Frog & Fiddle

09 Exeter - Cavern

10 St Albans - The Horn

11 Brighton - Hope & Ruin

12 London - 100 Club

17 Guildford - The Boileroom

18 Tunbridge Wells - Forum