Listen

Bob Vylan have teamed up with Slaves’ Laurie Vincent for their new single, ‘The Delicate Nature’

Catch Bob Vylan on tour later this year.
Published: 3:19 pm, October 28, 2022
The track follows on from their recent album, ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’, and arrives ahead of the duo's upcoming UK tour, which kicks off on 11th November in Newcastle.

“This idea of life being a fleeting moment that can end or change at any moment is something that I have attempted to dissect so often in my life,” vocalist Bobby Vylan explains. “When I look back at my life, I realise how some of the decisions I made could have landed me in places that would have taken away my freedom, my autonomy, or my health but I’m also able to see how some of those same decisions equipped me with skills that allowed me to better myself, my life and help me grow as an individual.”

“As far as the musicality of the song goes, creating with Laurie took me out of my comfort zone,” he adds. “His ability to transition between melodic phrases and growling riffs made me reassess how I write and structure my music. Just like the subject matter of the song, the music changes, sometimes suddenly and that’s what I enjoy most about this song, the uncertainty of what turn it might take next.”

Check out ‘The Delicate Nature’ below.

