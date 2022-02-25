London two-piece Bob Vylan have released a new single, 'Health Is Wealth'.
The track is taken from the band's upcoming album 'Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life', which is set for release through their own Ghost Theatre record label on 22nd April.
Speaking about the meaning behind the track, the band explain 'It’s becoming harder and harder for people to eat... Full stop. But it’s even harder to eat healthy and look after ones mind, body and spirit when the price of food is going up, the cost of living is going up but the wages stay the same! We want to encourage people to eat and live as healthy as they possibly can and remind people that when living with a government that is poisoning you with the food that is affordable, lack of investment in the mental health sector and is actively killing the planet with their agricultural and environmental practices, eating healthy and looking after yourself both mentally and physically is an act of revolution.'
On the video, they continue: 'There's no glitz and glamour because it isn't needed. There's a message here that we're passionate about, especially at the moment. We wanted the video to be candid so we got our friend Leon to come join us as we went about a day performing some of the activities and training that we do. The main point is the message and we didn't want to distract from that message with the video so we thought "well, what does the song talk about?" It talks about fruit, veg, juices, lentils, chickpeas, activities, reading and a general healthy lifestyle etc, let's show exactly that in a raw manner and let people digest the message.'
Bob Vylan have also announced Rough Trade in-store live performances and signings for the week after the release of the album. They read:
April
25 Rough Trade Nottingham - Tickets
27 Rough Trade Bristol - Tickets
28 Rough Trade East London - Tickets
A headline tour will follow, that calls of at:
May 2022
9 Ramsgate Music Hall
10 Tunbridge Wells Forum
11 Hastings Crypt
15 Oxford Bullingdon
16 Miton Keynes Craufurd Arms
17 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
18 Exeter Cavern
19 Southampton Joiners
21 Birmingham O2 Institute3
24 Manchester Club Academy
26 London Underworld
30 Glasgow Òran Mór
June 2022
2 Cambridge Portland Arms