Published: 11:41 am, February 25, 2022

London two-piece Bob Vylan have released a new single, 'Health Is Wealth'.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming album 'Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life', which is set for release through their own Ghost Theatre record label on 22nd April.

Speaking about the meaning behind the track, the band explain 'It’s becoming harder and harder for people to eat... Full stop. But it’s even harder to eat healthy and look after ones mind, body and spirit when the price of food is going up, the cost of living is going up but the wages stay the same! We want to encourage people to eat and live as healthy as they possibly can and remind people that when living with a government that is poisoning you with the food that is affordable, lack of investment in the mental health sector and is actively killing the planet with their agricultural and environmental practices, eating healthy and looking after yourself both mentally and physically is an act of revolution.'