August 2020
Watch

It's the latest cut from their new EP.
Published: 1:10 pm, August 07, 2020
Bob Vylan have shared a new video for 'England's Ending'.

It's a track from the London-based duo's latest EP 'We Live Here', and arrives with a statement from Bobby that explains the song was inspired by issues with the NHS, housing and children’s school meals in the UK.

Give the video a watch below, and check out Bobby's full statement here.

You can also read more from the band in the August issue of Upset, which they star in alongside Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Sleeping With Sirens, Wargasm and loads more.

