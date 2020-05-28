Listen

Their new album is coming next month.

Published: 10:05 pm, May 28, 2020

Bo Ningen's new single 'Minimal' features Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie.

Bassist and vocalist Taigen Kawabe says: “Minimal is the first-ever ‘properly produced’ track - as well as the most catchy song - in Bo Ningen’s thirteen-year history.

"After crossing the world line guided by Andrew Innes and Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, the anthemic element of a new sound was extracted and finalised by producer/electronic musician Matthew Herbert.”

It's a cut from their new album 'Sudden Fictions', due 26th June via Alcopop!, which will be followed by a headline tour this October:



OCTOBER

03 Ramsgate, Kent - Ramsgate Music Hall

04 Norwich - Norwich Arts Centre

06 Bristol - The Fleece

07 Birmingham - The Hare and Hounds

08 Sheffield - Picture House Social

09 Glasgow - Stereo

10 Liverpool - District

12 Oxford - Bullingdon

13 London - Village Underground

15 Southampton - The Loft

16 Brighton - Chalk