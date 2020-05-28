Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Bo Ningen's new single 'Minimal' features Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie

Their new album is coming next month.
Published: 10:05 pm, May 28, 2020
Bo Ningen's new single 'Minimal' features Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie

Bo Ningen's new single 'Minimal' features Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie.

Bassist and vocalist Taigen Kawabe says: “Minimal is the first-ever ‘properly produced’ track - as well as the most catchy song - in Bo Ningen’s thirteen-year history. 

"After crossing the world line guided by Andrew Innes and Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, the anthemic element of a new sound was extracted and finalised by producer/electronic musician Matthew Herbert.”

It's a cut from their new album 'Sudden Fictions', due 26th June via Alcopop!, which will be followed by a headline tour this October:

OCTOBER
03 Ramsgate, Kent - Ramsgate Music Hall
04 Norwich - Norwich Arts Centre
06 Bristol - The Fleece
07 Birmingham - The Hare and Hounds
08 Sheffield - Picture House Social
09 Glasgow - Stereo
10 Liverpool - District
12 Oxford - Bullingdon
13 London - Village Underground
15 Southampton - The Loft
16 Brighton - Chalk

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2021
Kid Dad have announced their debut album, 'In A Box'
I Prevail have shared a new video for 'DOA', featuring rapper Joyner Lucas
Owen - aka American Football’s Mike Kinsella - has released a new tune, 'On With The Show'
Track by Track: Crossfaith’s new EP, ‘Species’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing