Bo Ningen's new single 'Minimal' features Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie.
Bassist and vocalist Taigen Kawabe says: “Minimal is the first-ever ‘properly produced’ track - as well as the most catchy song - in Bo Ningen’s thirteen-year history.
"After crossing the world line guided by Andrew Innes and Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, the anthemic element of a new sound was extracted and finalised by producer/electronic musician Matthew Herbert.”
It's a cut from their new album 'Sudden Fictions', due 26th June via Alcopop!, which will be followed by a headline tour this October:
OCTOBER
03 Ramsgate, Kent - Ramsgate Music Hall
04 Norwich - Norwich Arts Centre
06 Bristol - The Fleece
07 Birmingham - The Hare and Hounds
08 Sheffield - Picture House Social
09 Glasgow - Stereo
10 Liverpool - District
12 Oxford - Bullingdon
13 London - Village Underground
15 Southampton - The Loft
16 Brighton - Chalk